Nuevo Laredo officials prepare for annual paisano program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The official start of paisano season is now three weeks away.

To prepare for the arrival of the annual migrants to Mexico, officials from all branches of government in Nuevo Laredo meet to talk about how they’re planning on handling the annual wave of tourists.

Even though officials admit they’re expecting a 50% reduction in travelers, they’re still expecting quite a bit of people to cross at our international bridges.

Among some of the issues they’re still dealing with is finalizing safety protocols and rules and at the same time keep traffic flowing so as to make the trip comfortable.

The official start of the Nuevo Laredo paisano program is December 7th.

