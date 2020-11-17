Police searching for person believed to be tied to robbery
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a person who is believed to be tied to a recent robbery.
The Laredo Police Department released images from security footage of a subject wearing a hat, a red and black jacket, black pants, and white and red shoes.
If you have any information on this man’s identity you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
