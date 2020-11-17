Road project causing lane closures on Springfield Avenue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city road project might hinder your morning commute.

According to the Laredo Police Department, crews will be resurfacing the roads at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Calle Del Norte.

As a result. Springfield Avenue, north of Calle Del Norte has been reduced to one lane of travel in each direction.

Authorities are asking drivers to use caution and expect delays.

