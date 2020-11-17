Advertisement

Zapata officials searching for Grinch responsible for vandalizing Christmas display

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Crime Stoppers in Zapata are on the lookout for the Grinch who is responsible for vandalizing a Christmas display.

Pictures show a set of Christmas decorations that were damaged at the town plaza.

Officials say they will pay a cash reward to anyone that provides any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the damages.

If you have any information you are asked to call 956-765-8477.

All calls will remain anonymous.

