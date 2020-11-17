Zapata reports 424 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials in Zapata County are reporting four new coronavirus cases which puts their total at 424.

As of Nov. 17, the county has conducted 6,478 tests and out of that amount 424 have come back positive and 5,478 have come back negative.

The 421 case is a man in his 40s, the 422 is a child between the ages of 10 and 19, the 423 is a man in his 40s and the 424 is a woman in her 20s.

So far 346 people have been released from isolation, 576 tests remain pending and the death toll remains at eight.

