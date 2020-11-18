AEP sheds light on utility scams

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As part of the campaign, officials will be educating customers on some of the many tactics used by scammers.

Over the past year, AEP and law enforcement have received reports regarding scammers contacting residents and threatening to disconnect their services if they do not make a payment over the phone.

Officials say some of the red flags to look out for are if the caller tells the customer to pay via gift card, or asks for pin numbers over the phone.

Customers who suspect they are being scammed should contact local authorities, and then AEP Texas at 1- 877-373-4858.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.