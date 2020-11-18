Advertisement

AEP sheds light on utility scams

Officials say some of the red flags to look out for are if the caller tells the customer to pay via gift card, or asks for pin numbers over the phone
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As part of the campaign, officials will be educating customers on some of the many tactics used by scammers.

Over the past year, AEP and law enforcement have received reports regarding scammers contacting residents and threatening to disconnect their services if they do not make a payment over the phone.

Officials say some of the red flags to look out for are if the caller tells the customer to pay via gift card, or asks for pin numbers over the phone.

Customers who suspect they are being scammed should contact local authorities, and then AEP Texas at 1- 877-373-4858.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council
Moderna
Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results
27-year-old Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias.
FBI searching for missing man believed to have been kindapped in Mexico
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away

Latest News

Home Alone Airb&b
Home alone home available for the holidays
Home Alone Airbandb replica
Home Alone Airbnb available in Dallas
Marriage license appointments at capacity at Webb County Clerk’s Office
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington...
Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area