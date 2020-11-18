Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council
Moderna
Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results
27-year-old Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias.
FBI searching for missing man believed to have been kindapped in Mexico
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away

Latest News

Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Biden meets with defense experts and continues to build his team as the Trump administration...
Biden’s DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out face...
EXPLAINER: What’s with the confusion over masks?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era