Caught on camera: Woman survives scary hit-and-run in California

By KBAK Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) – Elizabeth Sanchez Gomez was walking to her van on Oct. 7 when she was hit by a car.

The suspects got out, looked around and ran away.

Gomez laid on the ground while people helped her until an ambulance came. She suffered a fractured leg but said she’s happy to be alive.

Sgt. Robert Pair of the Bakersfield Police Department said the investigation is still open.

“The investigators are working diligently, pursuing various investigative leads,” he said. “I’m not at liberty to make any kind of statements of specifics because I don’t want to jeopardize the case that they’re putting together.”

Gomez’s family said the department reached out to them on Saturday after the video went viral on the internet.

Gomez’s daughter Madelen Ortega said it was the first time they heard from the police in weeks after trying to contact them multiple times.

“We’ve been trying to call them to get the report out,” she said. “They had not once tried to contact us until Saturday, when all this went viral.”

Pair explained what the communication process is like between victims and the police during an investigation.

“If you haven’t heard something from us it’s because there hasn’t been a lot of forward movement,” he said. “And unfortunately, due to some of our caseloads, the investigators can’t just reach out to each victim every day to give them updates.”

In the meantime, Gomez will be walking with a crutch for the next few months.

