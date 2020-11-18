Dance school to host virtual production of The Nutcracker

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local dance school is looking to spread some holiday cheer by putting on a production of the Christmas Classic, “The Nutcracker Short & Suite”.

The Laredo School of Contemporary Dance will host a unique production of the traditional Nutcracker ballet, but this time with a twist.

Not only will it be virtual, but audience members can expect some modern/contemporary dance as well as hip hop.

The case will include students of intermediate and advanced levels as well as some of the youngest dancers that are in training and two dance performers from Children’s Ballet of San Antonio.

The performance will start streaming on December 21st with tickets selling at just $10.

