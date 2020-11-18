Four indicted in human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Four individuals from the Laredo and Nuevo Laredo area are looking at a prison sentence of ten years for conspiracy to transport over five dozen undocumented immigrants into the U.S.

Octavio Ramirez, 27, Juan Antonio Carranco Jr., 26, San Juana Guadalupe Juarez-Flores, 39, and Alina Rodriguez, 20 were all charged with human smuggling for an incident that happened on Oct. 23.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement set up surveillance at the intersection of North Smith Avenue and Green Street where they witnessed Ramirez arrive at the location and load undocumented immigrants into the back of a tractor-trailer multiple times.

Throughout the evening, Carranco, Juarez-Flores, and Rodriguez all also arrived at the location, dropped off aliens in their personal vehicle, and then left the scene, according to the charges.

Law enforcement was able to apprehend 61 undocumented immigrants from various countries including Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

If convicted, each faces up to 10 years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 fine.

