Home Alone Airbnb available in Dallas

The owner of the room tried to replicate everything you can see in the movie to the tee.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An Airbnb in Dallas is a perfect place to be home alone for the holidays, just like the hit holiday classic!

The 90s holiday comedy is the theme for this rental that’s available just in time for Christmas.

Its owner tried to replicate everything you can see in the movie to the tee.

That includes mannequins moving in the window, paint cans hanging, micromachine toys, and even a spider in one of the rooms.

The renters also get a cheese pizza delivery, just like the main character Kevin McCallister did in the film.

The rental is available for a limited time through the end of January, for $149 a night.

It’s the perfect way to have a Merry Christmas for those filthy animals!

