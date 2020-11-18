Advertisement

Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened on the outskirts of town.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at around 2:30 p.m. when officials with the Laredo Fire Department were called out to the 12500 block of Unitec for a vehicle accident.

When first responders arrived, they found a man in his 50s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

