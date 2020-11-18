Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened on the outskirts of town.
The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at around 2:30 p.m. when officials with the Laredo Fire Department were called out to the 12500 block of Unitec for a vehicle accident.
When first responders arrived, they found a man in his 50s who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
