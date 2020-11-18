Marriage license appointments at capacity at Webb County Clerk’s Office

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Couples who are looking to tie the knot in Webb County might have to wait until next year to obtain their marriage license.

While many city and county departments continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Webb County Clerk’s Office is trying to keep customers and employees safe during this difficult time.

As a result, marriage licenses are being issued on an appointment basis only.

As of now, the Webb County Clerk’s Office is at full capacity of appointments for the remainder of the year.

Anyone who is looking to obtain a marriage license can set up an appointment for 2021.

Couples who are still looking to get married will have to go to another county to get their license.

For more information, you can call 956-523-4266.

