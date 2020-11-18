November blues

Advertisement

Another perfect day
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another beautiful day in the neighborhood with blue skies and warm temperatures.

On Wednesday, we’ll start off in the mid 50s and see a high of about 80 degrees by the afternoon hours.

Things will stay int the 80s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday along with our sunny skies and little to no cloud coverage.

Now as we head into Sunday, things will start to change.

We are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday evening with a high of 82 degrees.

Once all that blows over, we are looking to drop down into the low 50s overnight and see a high of 70s on Monday.

Keep in mind it’s the week of Thanksgiving and although we are not seeing any severe winter-like temperatures, we can be thankful that we can enjoy time outdoors without having to worry about getting sick from the cold.

