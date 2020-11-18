Officials discuss bridge restriction rumors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Will bridge restrictions continue? In three days officials will announce if non-essential travel will be extended past November 21st.

On Wednesday morning, the liaison for the Department of Homeland Security at the United States Embassy in Mexico debunked several rumors.

Those rumors included the opening for non-essential travel.

The official said that due to the high number of COVID cases, they presume that the restriction will continue past the upcoming deadline.

The Nuevo Laredo newspaper El Manana interviewed CEO for IBC Dennis Nixon who stated that lifting the restrictions, especially with Christmas so close, would give our border town the economic relief it desperately needs.

