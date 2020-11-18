Person found dead onboard a charter bus in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating an incident in downtown Laredo where a person was found dead inside a charter bus.

Police were seen searching a Tornado charter bus at the intersection of Victoria and San Bernardo.

According to reports, a passenger from Mexico was en-route to Kansas City and was found dead inside the bus.

No word at this time on how the passenger passed away but KGNS News will keep you updated on the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.