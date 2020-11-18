Advertisement

Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a woman who is believed to be tied to a burglary report.

If you have any information regarding the woman’s identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

