Advertisement

Students head home for holidays during pandemic

Our local university TAMIU is encouraging students to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting tested before they leave campus for the holidays.
By Max Fernandez
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Health experts and government officials are warning people in the U.S. not to get together with people from other households for the holidays as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge all across the country.

However, thousands of college students will begin heading back home this weekend for Thanksgiving break.

Whether virtual learning or in-person classes, many college students flocked back to campus for the fall semester.

Now, it’s time for them to go back home during the worst coronavirus spike this country has seen.

Some states are issuing guidelines for those coming back home from out of state.

While not all lawmakers are currently enforcing these quarantine guidelines, they’re still hoping residents will use their good judgment.

Meanwhile, some universities are offering COVID tests to students and staff before they head home, and after Thanksgiving classes will transition fully online until the spring semester.

Our local university TAMIU is encouraging students to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by getting tested before they leave campus for the holidays.

Many others in out of town schools have seen their semester end early to avoid this exact back-and-forth travel, and with many new travel advisories and restrictions in place, officials are advising those traveling between states to look up any new guidelines or procedures that might have been put in place.

Hope for the end of the COVID pandemic is rising after some vaccines show promising results.

However, officials warn they likely won’t be ready in enough time to get us through the winter when infections are expected to spread quickly.

Test results for TAMIU students will be available by Wednesday, November 25th right before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
Police investigating death of a person on charter bus
Person found dead onboard a charter bus in downtown Laredo
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council
Moderna
Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results

Latest News

Webb County's Clerk Office
Marriage license appointments at capacity at Webb County Clerk’s Office
Nighttime safety tips
Local police share tips on how to stay safe in the dark
Car chase ends with people fleeing on foot
Three people arrested after car chase
At-home COVID testing
FDA authorizes first at-home rapid COVID-19 test
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington...
Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area