Advertisement

Texas Walmart uses drones to deliver COVID tests

‘To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal’
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of...
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the Walmart store.(Source: Walmart, Quest, DroneUp)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Walmart in this COVID-riddled city began delivering coronavirus tests by drone this week.

The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.

The kits come with a self-administered nasal swab that patients ship to Quest Diagnostics with a pre-paid shipping envelop.

They’ll then receive the results online.

“To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It’s a reflection on who we are and our region in the state of Texas and in the nation, so I think it’s a real compliment to us.”

Pilot programs are also operating at Walmarts in Nevada and New York.

The pilot program comes as El Paso suffers from one of the worst coronavirus flare-ups in the United States.

The city issued a stay-at-home order late last month that’s scheduled to run through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
Police investigating death of a person on charter bus
Person found dead onboard a charter bus in downtown Laredo
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council
Moderna
Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results

Latest News

Webb County's Clerk Office
Marriage license appointments at capacity at Webb County Clerk’s Office
Nighttime safety tips
Local police share tips on how to stay safe in the dark
Car chase ends with people fleeing on foot
Three people arrested after car chase
At-home COVID testing
FDA authorizes first at-home rapid COVID-19 test
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington...
Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area