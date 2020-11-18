UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is reporting dozens of cases of COVID-19 on its campuses.

According to UISD Communication Manager, Rocio Moore, last week, the district had 42 employees that tested positive for the virus along with 11 students.

The district is asking parents to inform them if their children is presenting symptoms related to the virus.

Last week, staff and administrators were part of a training on how rapid testing will be performed after they come back from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The district says nurses were taught how to administer rapid tests and that results would be available in 15 minutes.

The tests will be available after the Thanksgiving break.

The district says if a test shows positive results, the protocol will be that those who are in the room must leave and the person who tested positive will take another test to see if they will test positive again.

The room would also be disinfected and the person who tested positive will be placed in quarantine and those inside would be asked to exit and would be allowed back in to get tested.

