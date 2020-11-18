Advertisement

UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases

According to UISD Communication Manager, Rocio Moore, last week, the district had 42 employees that tested positive for the virus along with 11 students
File photo: UISD students
File photo: UISD students(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is reporting dozens of cases of COVID-19 on its campuses.

According to UISD Communication Manager, Rocio Moore, last week, the district had 42 employees that tested positive for the virus along with 11 students.

The district is asking parents to inform them if their children is presenting symptoms related to the virus.

Last week, staff and administrators were part of a training on how rapid testing will be performed after they come back from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The district says nurses were taught how to administer rapid tests and that results would be available in 15 minutes.

The tests will be available after the Thanksgiving break.

The district says if a test shows positive results, the protocol will be that those who are in the room must leave and the person who tested positive will take another test to see if they will test positive again.

The room would also be disinfected and the person who tested positive will be placed in quarantine and those inside would be asked to exit and would be allowed back in to get tested.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Pete Saenz
City extends emergency order through new year
City Hall
Local doctors write letter to city council
Moderna
Local doctor addresses Moderna vaccine trial results
27-year-old Sergio Ricardo Jimenez-Covarrubias.
FBI searching for missing man believed to have been kindapped in Mexico
File photo: Doctor Francisco Peña
Doctor and former mayor of Rio Bravo passes away

Latest News

Home Alone Airb&b
Home alone home available for the holidays
Home Alone Airbandb replica
Home Alone Airbnb available in Dallas
Marriage license appointments at capacity at Webb County Clerk’s Office
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington...
Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area