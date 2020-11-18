Advertisement

Water maintenance project to cause interruption of service

The project will also cause road closures at the intersection of East Ash and N. McClelland streets
(Photo: Pixabay / License Link)(MGN)
(Photo: Pixabay / License Link)(MGN) (KWQC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city project will cause temporary water service interruptions in central Laredo.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the City of Laredo Utilities Department will shutdown for two water valve replacements at E. Ash and N. McClelland streets and at the intersection of Bermuda and Blancas Streets.

During this time, residents who live in the area might notice reduced water pressure as well as noise and dust inconvenience.

Traffic at the intersection of East Ash and N. McClelland streets will be closed during the shutdown.

Crews will be replacing a water gate valve at each of these two intersections. Residents that will be affected by the water outage have been notified.

