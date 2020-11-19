City health department offering free flu shots

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Health Department is continuing its efforts to make sure our residents are protected from influenza by offering free vaccines.

Officials with the health department would like to remind the public that it is offering free influenza vaccines at the clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city will also be hosting another drive-thru influenza clinic where they will be administering 1,200 free vaccines while supplies last.

The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Maryland side of the facility.

