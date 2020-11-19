Advertisement

City health department offering free flu shots

The drive-thru clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Maryland side of the facility.
File photo: Flu shot
File photo: Flu shot(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Health Department is continuing its efforts to make sure our residents are protected from influenza by offering free vaccines.

Officials with the health department would like to remind the public that it is offering free influenza vaccines at the clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city will also be hosting another drive-thru influenza clinic where they will be administering 1,200 free vaccines while supplies last.

The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Maryland side of the facility.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a person on charter bus
Person found dead onboard a charter bus in downtown Laredo
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases
18-year-old Ruben Garcia III
Man arrested in connection to south Laredo car chase
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington...
Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary

Latest News

Healthcare worker receives Nursing Excellence Award
Thanksgiving 101 guide
City issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
City to host Christmas Light Display
City to light up El Progreso Park for Christmas season
Office of Judge Bobby Quintana gets sanitized for COVID-19
Justice of Peace Office Precinct 2, Place 1 closes due to COVID-19 case
Walmart in El Paso delivers COIVD-19 tests via drone
Walmart offers COVID-19 tests via drone