City issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

In an effort to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 cases, the city is urging residents not to travel this holiday season and only celebrate with those in your household
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thanksgiving is usually a day that brings together family members and friends from all across the globe for a holiday feast. With coronavirus cases still on the rise, the Laredo Health Department issuing a travel advisory for our area.

Over 100,000 new cases have been reported across the U.S. in the last seven days with Texas quickly approaching 10,000 new cases a day.

The city says when it comes to Thanksgiving celebrations this year, their motto is “Less is more”.

In an effort to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 cases, the city is urging residents not to travel this holiday season and only celebrate with those in your household.

If you are looking to take part in a Thanksgiving feast, health experts say guests should make sure they do not have COVID-19, host an outdoor feast, wear a mask as much as you can and avoid direct contact such as kissing, hugging and or shaking hands.

The purpose of these guidelines is to prevent Thanksgiving from becoming a super-spreader event.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

