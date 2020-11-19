City to light up El Progreso Park for Christmas season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Despite the ongoing pandemic, tis the season to be jolly and the City of Laredo is still looking to bring a little holiday cheer to a local park.

This Friday, Nov. 20, the city will be hosting a Christmas Lights Display at Jovita Idar’s “El Progreso” Park located at 6002 Thomas Avenue.

Guests are invited to come out and enjoy the ambiance and visuals of the Christmas lights.

This display is free and open to the public.

The city will light up the park at 7 p.m.

Guests are required to wear their facemasks and adhere to all the COVID-19 guidelines.

