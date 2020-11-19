Advertisement

Civic Center waterline project to cause road closures

Construction work will take place at Garden Street between San Agustin Avenue and Flores Avenue
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city project may cause service interruptions as well as road closures in west Laredo.

Starting on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. the City of Laredo Utilities Department will be connecting a water line needed for the PAC Civic Center project.

Work will take place at Garden Street between San Agustin Avenue and Flores Avenue.

During this time, the area will be closed off to the traveling public and fire hydrants will not be working.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes or use extreme caution when driving through the area.

Work should be completed by 2 p.m.

