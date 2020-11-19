FDA authorizes first at-home rapid COVID-19 test

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announces a game changer overnight.

The agency announces the approval of the emergency use for the first COVID-19 test that can be done entirely at home.

This is the first COVID-19 diagnostic at-home self-test with rapid results which has been approved by the FDA.

While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized to be collected at-home and sent out to a lab, this will be the first time that you can take the test and get your results at home within minutes.

The test, created by Lucira Health, works by swirling a self-collected swabbed sample in a vial which is then placed in a hand-held test unit.

According to the agency it can provide results in 30 minutes or less. The unit’s light-up display shows whether a person is positive or negative for the virus.

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says this is big step, adding that through this approval more people who may have COVID-19 will be able to take immediate action, based on their results.

“It’s a one-in-all molecular test kit, for individuals above 14 years of age, it has to be prescribed by a doctor and read by the doctor via telecommunication. The doctor must acknowledge the positive result and report it to the Health Department.”

Trevino adds these tests will further help identify infected people without needing to leave their home.

However, Texas will have to wait. Initially, it will be available on a limited basis in Florida and California.

It is expected to be available widely by the spring.

The FDA did not reveal the price of the test, however the company’s website says the test is “intended to cost less than $50.”

