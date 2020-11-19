Healthcare worker receives Nursing Excellence Award

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In a time where healthcare workers are deemed the most essential for battling the coronavirus, one local nurse is being recognized in a big way!

Soledad Montes, a registered nurse at Laredo Medical Center for five years received the National 2020 Nursing Excellence Award.

Soledad was surprised yesterday during a virtual meeting with hospital leaders where she was presented with a plaque, a check for the prize, and a congratulatory video.

From the onset of the pandemic, she volunteered to work in the COVID ICU unit where she currently serves as the night-shift charge RN.

Soledad is one of ten national winners from across all community health systems affiliated hospitals.

Congratulations to Soledad on this big honor!

