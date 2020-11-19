Advertisement

Justice of Peace Office Precinct 2, Place 1 closes due to COVID-19 case

The office of Judge Bobby Quintana will be closed due to COVID-19 precautions
Office of Judge Bobby Quintana gets sanitized for COVID-19
Office of Judge Bobby Quintana gets sanitized for COVID-19(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another county office has closed its doors after reports of a positive case of COVID-19.

According to a statement from a Webb County spokesperson, the office of Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Place One, Judge Bobby Quintana will be closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

During the time of the closure, the office will be sanitized, and employees will be tested for the virus.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a person on charter bus
Person found dead onboard a charter bus in downtown Laredo
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases
18-year-old Ruben Garcia III
Man arrested in connection to south Laredo car chase
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington...
Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary

Latest News

Healthcare worker receives Nursing Excellence Award
Thanksgiving 101 guide
City issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
City to host Christmas Light Display
City to light up El Progreso Park for Christmas season
Walmart in El Paso delivers COIVD-19 tests via drone
Walmart offers COVID-19 tests via drone