Justice of Peace Office Precinct 2, Place 1 closes due to COVID-19 case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another county office has closed its doors after reports of a positive case of COVID-19.

According to a statement from a Webb County spokesperson, the office of Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Place One, Judge Bobby Quintana will be closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

During the time of the closure, the office will be sanitized, and employees will be tested for the virus.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

