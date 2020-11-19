Advertisement

Local hospitals address possibly receiving COVID treatment drug

Texas is receiving the second-highest number of shipments of the drug bamlanivimab, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Doctors Hospital
Doctors Hospital(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local hospital responds to a treatment for some COVID-19 patients that has been distributed throughout the state.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of bamlanivimab.

Texas is receiving the second-highest number of shipments of the drug, behind Illinois, according to DSHS.

So, will the treatment reach the gateway city?

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Laredo Medical Center said the state is managing the distribution of this therapeutic drug.

They anticipate receiving doses at some point but have not received any yet.

As for Doctors Hospital of Laredo, a statement says in part “as per our Pharmacy Director, Doctors Hospital received the Bamlanivimab Distribution supply today (Thursday). We are finalizing protocol and criteria to distribute to COVID-19 positive patients. This is used for patients (must meet high inclusion criteria) that have mild or moderate symptoms and is distributed in an outpatient setting. The patient must have physician order.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a person on charter bus
Person found dead onboard a charter bus in downtown Laredo
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases
18-year-old Ruben Garcia III
Man arrested in connection to south Laredo car chase
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington...
Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area

Latest News

Laredo 2020 crime rate
Laredo crime rate continues to decrease for past 11 years
Firefighters union under investigation
Firefighter union under investigation
Emiliano in virtual class
Students prepare as Thanksgiving break approaches
City council passes new rules for plate sales
City council discusses future of plate sales