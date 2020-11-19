Local hospitals address possibly receiving COVID treatment drug

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local hospital responds to a treatment for some COVID-19 patients that has been distributed throughout the state.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of bamlanivimab.

Texas is receiving the second-highest number of shipments of the drug, behind Illinois, according to DSHS.

So, will the treatment reach the gateway city?

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Laredo Medical Center said the state is managing the distribution of this therapeutic drug.

They anticipate receiving doses at some point but have not received any yet.

As for Doctors Hospital of Laredo, a statement says in part “as per our Pharmacy Director, Doctors Hospital received the Bamlanivimab Distribution supply today (Thursday). We are finalizing protocol and criteria to distribute to COVID-19 positive patients. This is used for patients (must meet high inclusion criteria) that have mild or moderate symptoms and is distributed in an outpatient setting. The patient must have physician order.”

