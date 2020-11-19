Advertisement

LPD gives thanks via drive-thru luncheon

Chief Trevino says despite the pandemic, the department has many things to be thankful for, including their officers who have been able to adapt to the pandemic to keep the community safe.
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The year 2020 will certainly be remembered for many things, much loss and sorrow, as well as adaptation.

The need to adapt is important now more than ever as we approach a holiday that traditionally brings people together.

For the Laredo Police Department, adapting to carry on a tradition was something they felt strongly about.

For more than 20 years they’ve been hosting a Thanksgiving luncheon for community partners.

However, as opposed to canceling it this year, they changed things up a bit and turned it into a drive-thru luncheon.

“It is important to continue with traditions, continue celebrating and observing these days and working with our officers, giving them an opportunity to sit down to share a meal,” said Chief Claudio Trevino. “We are adapting to the situation like everyone else has been adapting.”

Chief Trevino says despite the pandemic, the department has many things to be thankful for, including their officers who have been able to adapt to the pandemic to keep the community safe.

Trevino also noted that with the amount of online shopping taking place this holiday season, he encourages consumers to take advantage of the safe exchange zone that’s been set up in their parking lot to deter any scammers trying to take advantage of shoppers.

