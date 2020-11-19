Advertisement

Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview

William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe is “a step in...
William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe is “a step in the right direction.”(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has “tentatively welcomed” an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a BBC interview in 1995 with his mother, Princess Diana, royal officials said Thursday.

William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe is “a step in the right direction.” He added that it “should help establish the truth behind the actions” that led to the interview as well as “subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

The BBC announced Wednesday it has appointed a retired senior judge to lead an investigation into the 1995 interview after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints this month that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.

The investigation will consider if the steps taken by the broadcaster and Bashir were appropriate, and whether those actions influenced Diana’s decision to give the interview. It will also look into how much the BBC knew about the “mocked-up bank statements” that Charles Spencer claimed Bashir produced, purporting to show payments made to staff working for Spencer and the royal family.

The 1995 interview, in which Diana famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles — was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Diana divorced from Charles in 1996 and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Charles married Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating death of a person on charter bus
Person found dead onboard a charter bus in downtown Laredo
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases
Car chase ends with people fleeing on foot
Three people arrested after car chase
Samuel Clarkson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the Washington...
Laredo Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident near Unitec area
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary

Latest News

United High School sophomore preparing for State Cross Country meet
United High School sophomore preparing for State Cross Country meet
United High School sophomore preparing for State Cross Country meet
United High School sophomore preparing for State Cross Country meet
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in a scene from...
Wonder Woman to get theatrical and stream release
Road work.
Civic Center waterline project to cause road closures
Soledad Montes receives check from Laredo Medical Center
Healthcare worker receives Nursing Excellence Award