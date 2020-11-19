Advertisement

Three people arrested after car chase

Although eye witnesses saw about 6 people run from the vehicle, police arrested three individuals.
Car chase ends with people fleeing on foot
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A chase through south Laredo ended with three people being arrested.

It happened at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday when law enforcement tried pulling over a Jeep Grand Cherokee over on Masterson Road.

The driver refused to stop, prompting a chase that ended up over by Louisiana and the Jaime Zapata Highway.

A witness says about six people bailed out of the vehicle.

Two men and a woman were captured.

