Three people arrested after car chase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A chase through south Laredo ended with three people being arrested.

It happened at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday when law enforcement tried pulling over a Jeep Grand Cherokee over on Masterson Road.

The driver refused to stop, prompting a chase that ended up over by Louisiana and the Jaime Zapata Highway.

A witness says about six people bailed out of the vehicle.

Two men and a woman were captured.

