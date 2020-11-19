Still waiting for a good day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Looks like we are going to continue to stay in the 80s from now until next week with little to no signs of winter.

On Thursday morning we’ll start out in the low 60s but we’ll warm up to a high of about 83 degrees by the afternoon hours.

Not much is going to change from now until Monday of next week.

We are looking at lows in the 60s and highs at 83 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.

On Sunday night, we are looking to see a 20 percent chance of rain make its way into our forecast.

Temperatures will start to dip down into the 50s overnight and on Monday we’ll see a high of 69 degrees which is the coolest it has been during the day in a while.

Then on Tuesday, we’ll see a high of about 76 degrees.

As we approach the final week of November, we’ll see if we can finally get some cold weather.

