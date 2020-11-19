Wonder Woman to get theatrical and stream release

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One of the biggest movies of the year will simultaneously be released in theaters and on a streaming service Christmas Day.

Warner Brothers announced on Wednesday that “Wonder Woman 1984” will debut on HBO Max December 25th and will be released in cinemas.

This sequel to the popular 2017 superhero blockbuster is set in the 80s.

Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as the title character.

Chris Pine will also return as Wonder Woman’s love interest, Steve Trevor.

It will be available for a month on HBO Max in the United States at no additional cost to subscribers.

