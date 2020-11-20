Agents find over a dozen individuals hidden inside furniture

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a dangerous human smuggling attempt where the individuals were being transported inside furniture and appliances.

The incident happened on Nov. 19 when agents at the US-83 checkpoint encountered a suburban towing a utility trailer loaded with furniture and household appliances.

Agents referred the driver to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

During inspection, agents found a total of 13 undocumented immigrants hidden inside a mattress, a dryer, and other appliances.

The individuals were determined to be Mexican Nationals who were illegally present in the U.S.

The driver a United States Citizen was arrested pending further investigation.

Border Patrol says this is another example of the lack of regard smugglers have for the safety of the people they exploit for profit.

