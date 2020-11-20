Advertisement

Agents find over two-dozen individuals concealed in flatbed trailer

A total of 26 undocumented immigrants were found inside a false compartment of the trailer
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the I-35 foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt where people were being transported in a flatbed trailer.

The incident happened on Nov. 19 when agents referred a pick-up truck hauling a flatbed trailer to secondary inspection.

During the examination of the vehicle, agents found 26 undocumented immigrants concealed within a false compartment of the trailer.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico and illegally living in the U.S.

All of the individuals were taken into custody and the driver, a U.S. Citizen was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Ruben Garcia III
Man arrested in connection to south Laredo car chase
Firefighters union under investigation
Local firefighter union under investigation
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Thanksgiving 101 guide
City issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases

Latest News

Laredo College offering COVID-19 testing to staff and students
LC offering free COVID-19 testing to staff and students
Child Care Enrollment Festival
WorkForce Solultions hosting Child Care Enrollment Fest
Four arrested in two separate drug busts
Two LPD drug busts results in four arrests
52-year-old Miguel Salinas and 43-year-old Monica Lopez
Sheriff’s office arrest fugitive wanted for aggravated asasult