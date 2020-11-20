Agents find over two-dozen individuals concealed in flatbed trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the I-35 foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt where people were being transported in a flatbed trailer.

The incident happened on Nov. 19 when agents referred a pick-up truck hauling a flatbed trailer to secondary inspection.

During the examination of the vehicle, agents found 26 undocumented immigrants concealed within a false compartment of the trailer.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico and illegally living in the U.S.

All of the individuals were taken into custody and the driver, a U.S. Citizen was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.

