Advertisement

Caught on video: Woman pushed in path of NYC subway train

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WPIX) - One person is in custody in Manhattan after a woman was pushed into the path of an oncoming train. She landed on the tracks but survived.

New York City Police are calling it a “vicious and unprovoked assault” during the morning commute.

A surveillance video shows why some New Yorkers fear riding the subway. It shows the moment a woman, just minding her own business, is pushed onto tracks before the train rolls in.

“It’s very disturbing. We see him waiting, calculating, for the train to approach the station,” NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said.

It happened during rush hour around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when the victim was on her way to work, waiting on the northbound express train platform at the Union Square station. After being pushed, she ended up between the tracks.

“I’m sure it was a horrifying terrible experience for her, and look, nobody deserves that. We have to do better,” said Sarah Feinberg, NYC Transit interim president.

With the help of workers, who held the suspect down, police quickly arrested a 23-year-old homeless man. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

The victim was taken to Bellevue with only minor injuries.

This is the second time within 24 hours a subway rider was pushed this way.

Wednesday night, at the Bryant Park station, a man pushed onto the tracks, and police arrested a 24-year-old man.

In both incidents, police believe the suspects suffer from mental illness.

“This city has a mental health crisis. There are people in the city who desperately need mental health care,” Feinberg said.

Copyright 2020 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Ruben Garcia III
Man arrested in connection to south Laredo car chase
Four arrested in two separate drug busts
Two LPD drug busts results in four arrests
Firefighters union under investigation
Local firefighter union under investigation
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Thanksgiving 101 guide
City issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Latest News

The Canada flag is seen on video boards during the playing of the Canadian national anthem...
Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid this year
Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
Wisconsin recount: Trump objects to tallying some absentees
It's recommended that college students get tested for coronavirus before heading home for...
Student heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say
Agents find individuals concealed inside appliances
Agents find over a dozen individuals hidden inside furniture