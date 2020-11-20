Advertisement

City continues to offer free COVID-19 testing

Health officials are encouraging neighbors to get tested for the coronavirus before celebrating the holidays with family members
File photo: City of Laredo offers free COVID-19 testing
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While coronavirus cases are on the rise, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting tested for the virus at no cost all throughout the month of November.

Crews have set up shop at four locations across town which include the McKendrick-Ochoa Salinas Branch Library, Independence Park, Father McNaboe Park, and the mobile unit downtown at the 1100 block of Zaragoza Street.

Testing starts at 9 a.m. and continues through to 6 p.m. and the sites are also open on weekends for the rest of this month.

For more information, you can call (956) 795-4954.

