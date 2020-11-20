City council discusses future of plate sales

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You see them sold on street corners and advertised on social media.

You guessed it– plate sales.

But at the last council meeting, the topic came up on how to handle them in the midst of the pandemic.

Many in our community have been affected by the pandemic, whether it be unemployment or being left with the hospital bills of sick family members.

Those who have been using steak plate sales as a way to make money during these uncertain times are in luck after a city council meeting passes a movement in their favor.

According to District 2 council member Vidal Rodriguez, steak plate sales are just another source of income for many affected by the pandemic.

Many people have been using this as an opportunity to crowd fund money for medical and funeral expenses for other community members.

Although the sale of these plates has always been allowed, due to the pandemic there was a ten person limit to run these events.

City of Laredo Health Department director Richard Chamberlain says even if it’s an outdoor event, they wanted to avoid “large congregations of individuals.”

During last week’s city council meeting, Rodriguez asked council to allow more than ten people to operate these plate sale events as more people are needed in order to efficiently distribute food and collect money.

After some deliberation, a motion was passed unanimously to allow fifteen people to operate a plate sale, which will give these events a chance to grow and bring in more money during these unprecedented times.

Vidal Rodriguez also mentioned that he’s received concerns regarding some community members not being given the opportunity to host a plate sale.

However, Chamberlain went on to say that they are issuing temporary food licenses for those who wish to sell food as a means to raise money.

Another item discussed at the meeting was allowing people permits to host yard sales at their homes.

Chamberlain said they are working with the building department on this matter.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.