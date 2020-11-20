Fort Worth doctor concerned about spike in cases due to Thanksgiving

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Fort Worth doctor on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle says the city is prepared for the current spike but worries cases could soar after Thanksgiving stressing the system and challenging already-exhausted healthcare workers.

Medical professionals in the specialized COVID unit at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth wear full medical hoods supplied with their own oxygen to try to protect them from getting sick.

They work like this for 12-hour shifts and they have been working like this since March.

Dr. Steven Davis with the hospital says, “We’re really tired. We’ve got folks who are just exhausted. We will always rise up to be able to take care of folks as a team and we will always figure out a way to get it done but it would be a lot easier if we could take a break. And we will never take a break in the middle of a pandemic.”

Doctor Davis says he is worried community spread will only get worse in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.