Friday night lights

Possible chance of rain on Sunday
Stuck in the 80s
Stuck in the 80s(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are almost a month away from the start of the winter season and we are still dealing with what some might say summer-like conditions.

On Friday, we’ll start our in the low 60s and see a high of about 84 degrees, with clear and sunny skies.

It’s going to be a very warm and sunny weekend for those looking to do their holiday grocery shopping.

On Saturday, we’ll see another warm day at 82 degrees and 83 degrees on Sunday.

Now as we head into the evening hours on Sunday, we’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain and we’ll start to dip into the low 60 degree temperatures.

Our holiday week will start out nice and fresh on Monday with temperatures in the low-80s.

Although things are a little warmer this year, considering how other places have been hit with severe thunderstorms, snow, and flooding, I’d say there isn’t much to complain about.

Students and teachers who are out for vacations should enjoy a nice holiday week!

