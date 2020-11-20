Governor Abbott discusses issuing antibody therapy drug

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with state and local leaders held a news conference in Lubbock Thursday afternoon to discuss the ongoing efforts in fighting COVID-19 including the state’s distribution of an antibody therapeutic drug.

Governor Abbott says the antibody therapy will help prevent hospitalizations and reduce the strain on the state’s healthcare system and workers while the country waits for a vaccine to become available.

Abbott says, “They are being distributed to all regions in the State of Texas as we speak. There are allocations that are made. The first allocation that is made is by the federal government about which states are going to be receiving the drug. Texas ranked at number two among the states receiving the drug. The one that ranked number one is Illinois. They got a few more than Texas did based on the first two allocations and then Texas allocates around the state of Texas-based upon what the hospital needs are in those particular regions.”

The monoclonal antibody therapy produced by Eli Lilly and Company, has now been shipped to areas in the state where case counts are extremely high and hospital capacity has peaked.

The drug will be administered to those who meet the state’s criteria for high-risk patients.

