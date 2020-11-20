Laredo Police to increase vigilance at bars and clubs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In light of the increase in coronavirus hospitalizations, the Laredo Police Department is looking to crackdown on alcohol-themed businesses to make sure they are following protocol.

Authorities will be monitoring bars and nightclubs and make sure employees and patrons are practicing social distancing, wearing a facemask, when they are not eating, and that none of the establishments are serving drinks after 11 p.m.

Businesses that are caught violating COVID-19 health guidelines could face a hefty fine.

Due to the surge in cases, social gatherings outside of the household should be avoided.

The police department is reminding the community to report any violations of COVID-19 mandates by calling 956-795-2800.

