Advertisement

LC offering free COVID-19 testing to staff and students

The testing will be conducted at the Gateway Community Health Center Clinic at the Laredo College South Campus Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Laredo College offering COVID-19 testing to staff and students
Laredo College offering COVID-19 testing to staff and students(Laredo College)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 a local college is offering free testing to its students and employees.

Laredo College will offer free rapid PCR COVID-19 tests for all of its students and staff members.

Students who are interested in getting tested will need to present an active Palomino ID and a referral from the college health and safety operations center.

The testing will be conducted at the Gateway Community Health Center Clinic at the Laredo College South Campus Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-764-5984.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Ruben Garcia III
Man arrested in connection to south Laredo car chase
Firefighters union under investigation
Local firefighter union under investigation
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Thanksgiving 101 guide
City issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases

Latest News

File photo: Border Patrol
Agents find over two-dozen individuals concealed in flatbed trailer
Child Care Enrollment Festival
WorkForce Solultions hosting Child Care Enrollment Fest
Four arrested in two separate drug busts
Two LPD drug busts results in four arrests
52-year-old Miguel Salinas and 43-year-old Monica Lopez
Sheriff’s office arrest fugitive wanted for aggravated asasult