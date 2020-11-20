LC offering free COVID-19 testing to staff and students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 a local college is offering free testing to its students and employees.

Laredo College will offer free rapid PCR COVID-19 tests for all of its students and staff members.

Students who are interested in getting tested will need to present an active Palomino ID and a referral from the college health and safety operations center.

The testing will be conducted at the Gateway Community Health Center Clinic at the Laredo College South Campus Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-764-5984.

