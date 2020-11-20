Sheriff’s office arrest fugitive wanted for aggravated assault

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man wanted for aggravated assault is arrested along with his girlfriend after authorities say she hindered his arrest.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Monica Lopez and 52-year-old Miguel Salinas in the case.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies and county constable precinct two received information regarding a wanted fugitive living at a home at the 2100 block of Chacon Street.

Salinas had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm.

When authorities searched the home, they found Salinas hiding inside a closet.

Salinas girlfriend, Lopez was also taken into custody for allegedly hiding Salinas.

