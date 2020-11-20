Students prepare as Thanksgiving break approaches

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Thanksgiving break a week away, students prepare to go back home to spend the break with their families, and now we hear from a few kids who have been forced to learn at home to stay safe.

During this time of the year, kids at school would be preparing to head out for the holiday break while taking part in fun festivities at school, something that is of course different now.

Emiliano and Regina are one of thousands who sit in a computer screen for many hours at a time, and for them the Thanksgiving break is a sigh of relief.

“Because I help my mom and other stuff with the stuffing,” said Regina Fraga, a fourth grader.

“I can spend time with my family and not stress about the class,” said Emiliano Fraga, a fifth grader.

These two siblings live in a household where three students are learning virtually, something that may cause them to clash with one another.

“First of all, my older brother makes a lot of noise, and the other talks a lot,” said Regina.

When they finally have a time to relax, Regina can’t wait for her favorite time of the day: recess.

Seeing their friends has also gone virtual.

“Well we have a link, we hang out.”

Despite these challenges, they can’t wait to be a kid again inside a classroom.

“I would like to go back to school.”

LISD and UISD tells us the number of students who are subjected to in-class learning is greater in elementary schools and continues to grow each day, despite the fact of the rise in cases.

In an effort to continue to keep their students safe, both school districts are offering free testing for their students after they come back from the Thanksgiving break.

