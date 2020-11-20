Texas lawmakers ask for cancellation of STAAR test

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More than 60 Texas house representatives are calling for the STAAR test to be canceled this year.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency asking them to do away with the test or at least not use student scores to rate campuses or districts this school year.

Lawmakers are asking for the state to apply for waivers from the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the STAAR the same way they did this past spring.

Among those who signed it are Laredo’s two state representatives, Richard Pena Raymond and Tracy King.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.