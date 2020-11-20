Advertisement

Texas lawmakers ask for cancellation of STAAR test

A group of bipartisan lawmakers sent a letter to the TEA asking them to do away with the test or at least not use student scores to rate campuses or districts
File photo: STAAR
File photo: STAAR(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More than 60 Texas house representatives are calling for the STAAR test to be canceled this year.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency asking them to do away with the test or at least not use student scores to rate campuses or districts this school year.

Lawmakers are asking for the state to apply for waivers from the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the STAAR the same way they did this past spring.

Among those who signed it are Laredo’s two state representatives, Richard Pena Raymond and Tracy King.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Ruben Garcia III
Man arrested in connection to south Laredo car chase
Four arrested in two separate drug busts
Two LPD drug busts results in four arrests
Firefighters union under investigation
Local firefighter union under investigation
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Thanksgiving 101 guide
City issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Latest News

Agents find individuals concealed inside appliances
Agents find over a dozen individuals hidden inside furniture
Fort Worth doctor concerned about spike in cases due to Thanksgiving
Fort Worth Doctor concerned about spike in cases
Fort Worth doctor concerned about spike in cases due to Thanksgiving
File photo: On the Rocks Tavern
Laredo Police to increase vigilance at bars and clubs