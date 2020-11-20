Advertisement

Two LPD drug busts results in four arrests

Authorities searched two separate homes and found, crack cocaine, marijuana, money and xanax pills
Four arrested in two separate drug busts
Four arrested in two separate drug busts(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Multiple people are facing drug possession charges after local authorities executed two search warrants at two separate homes.

The Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit along with SWAT executed the first warrant at the 2600 block of Sander Avenue where officers found a yellow backpack containing several bags of crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and large amounts of money.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dirce E. Dominguez Ramirez and 45-year-old Jaime Javier Lozano were arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, two other people identified as 38-year-old Juan Guzman Trevino and 45-year-old Hector Lopez were arrested after authorities searched a home at the 700 block of Okane Street where officers found several bags of cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax.

Guzman was allegedly seen flushing the drugs when officers entered the home.

All four were taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Ruben Garcia III
Man arrested in connection to south Laredo car chase
Firefighters union under investigation
Local firefighter union under investigation
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Thanksgiving 101 guide
City issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases

Latest News

Laredo College offering COVID-19 testing to staff and students
LC offering free COVID-19 testing to staff and students
File photo: Border Patrol
Agents find over two-dozen individuals concealed in flatbed trailer
Child Care Enrollment Festival
WorkForce Solultions hosting Child Care Enrollment Fest
52-year-old Miguel Salinas and 43-year-old Monica Lopez
Sheriff’s office arrest fugitive wanted for aggravated asasult