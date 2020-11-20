Two LPD drug busts results in four arrests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Multiple people are facing drug possession charges after local authorities executed two search warrants at two separate homes.

The Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit along with SWAT executed the first warrant at the 2600 block of Sander Avenue where officers found a yellow backpack containing several bags of crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and large amounts of money.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dirce E. Dominguez Ramirez and 45-year-old Jaime Javier Lozano were arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, two other people identified as 38-year-old Juan Guzman Trevino and 45-year-old Hector Lopez were arrested after authorities searched a home at the 700 block of Okane Street where officers found several bags of cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax.

Guzman was allegedly seen flushing the drugs when officers entered the home.

All four were taken into custody.

