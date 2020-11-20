Advertisement

Webb County bars scheduled to close

According to Governor Abbott’s orders, bars will be scheduled to close on Saturday and restaurants are ordered to reduce their capacity back to 50%.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Bars in Webb County are scheduled to close with after multiple days of our hospitalization rate being above 15%.

As of Friday, the local hospitalization rate has reached 21.3%, which is the sixth consecutive day the rate has remained above 15%.

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s orders, bars in Webb County will be required to close at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 21. Bars will be required to stay closed until the hospitalization rate drops back down to 15% and stays there for 7 straight days.

“These are trying times for our community, but the only way we will combat this is by remaining vigilant and doing our part,” Judge Tano Tijerina said.

Restaurants and other businesses are ordered to reduce their capacity from 75% to 50% as per the governor’s orders.

