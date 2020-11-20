WorkForce Solultions hosting Child Care Enrollment Fest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -WorkForce Solutions of South Texas is inviting parents who might be having trouble when finding sitters to a Child Care Enrollment Fest.

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in many children staying home, whether it may be for virtual learning, or the lack of extra-circular activates for kids to take part in.

As a result, WorkForce Solutions is hosting a drive-thru event where parents can meet local daycare providers.

Over 50 childcare workers will be present to meet and talk to.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

