Advertisement

WorkForce Solultions hosting Child Care Enrollment Fest

Parents who are in need of childcare services will be able to meet with daycare providers during a drive-thru event
Child Care Enrollment Festival
Child Care Enrollment Festival(WorkForce Solutions of South Texas)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -WorkForce Solutions of South Texas is inviting parents who might be having trouble when finding sitters to a Child Care Enrollment Fest.

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in many children staying home, whether it may be for virtual learning, or the lack of extra-circular activates for kids to take part in.

As a result, WorkForce Solutions is hosting a drive-thru event where parents can meet local daycare providers.

Over 50 childcare workers will be present to meet and talk to.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Ruben Garcia III
Man arrested in connection to south Laredo car chase
Firefighters union under investigation
Local firefighter union under investigation
Authorities searching for woman accused of burglary
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Thanksgiving 101 guide
City issues travel advisory ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
File photo: UISD students
UISD to implement COVID-19 protocol after reports of multiple positive cases

Latest News

Laredo College offering COVID-19 testing to staff and students
LC offering free COVID-19 testing to staff and students
File photo: Border Patrol
Agents find over two-dozen individuals concealed in flatbed trailer
Four arrested in two separate drug busts
Two LPD drug busts results in four arrests
52-year-old Miguel Salinas and 43-year-old Monica Lopez
Sheriff’s office arrest fugitive wanted for aggravated assault